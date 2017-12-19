6300 Meadowedge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath, 1, 910 sqft, 1 story home in Arlington! Living room with brick fireplace and wood beams! Formal dining area. Kitchen with granite counter tops, black appliances and plenty of cabinet space! Breakfast nook off of kitchen with natural lighting. Master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and walk in shower! Sun room at back of home. Backyard with wooden deck and mature trees! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.