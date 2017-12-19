All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:52 AM

6300 Meadowedge Road

6300 Meadowedge Road · No Longer Available
Location

6300 Meadowedge Road, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath, 1, 910 sqft, 1 story home in Arlington! Living room with brick fireplace and wood beams! Formal dining area. Kitchen with granite counter tops, black appliances and plenty of cabinet space! Breakfast nook off of kitchen with natural lighting. Master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and walk in shower! Sun room at back of home. Backyard with wooden deck and mature trees! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 Meadowedge Road have any available units?
6300 Meadowedge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6300 Meadowedge Road have?
Some of 6300 Meadowedge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 Meadowedge Road currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Meadowedge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Meadowedge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6300 Meadowedge Road is pet friendly.
Does 6300 Meadowedge Road offer parking?
No, 6300 Meadowedge Road does not offer parking.
Does 6300 Meadowedge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 Meadowedge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Meadowedge Road have a pool?
No, 6300 Meadowedge Road does not have a pool.
Does 6300 Meadowedge Road have accessible units?
No, 6300 Meadowedge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 Meadowedge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6300 Meadowedge Road does not have units with dishwashers.

