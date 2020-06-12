All apartments in Arlington
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

6224 Arrowwood Dr

6224 Arrowwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6224 Arrowwood Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2955e5e09f ---- This home has wood flooring and tile through out with fresh paint and more. The large living room provides for a great gathering space. It also has the split bedrooms to allow for privacy, and has a large fenced in backyard. Occupied Home to Schedule Viewing, TEXT 817-380-4644 and. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on FB Marketplace or Craigslist!! Disposal Pets Allowed W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6224 Arrowwood Dr have any available units?
6224 Arrowwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6224 Arrowwood Dr have?
Some of 6224 Arrowwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6224 Arrowwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6224 Arrowwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6224 Arrowwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6224 Arrowwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6224 Arrowwood Dr offer parking?
No, 6224 Arrowwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6224 Arrowwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6224 Arrowwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6224 Arrowwood Dr have a pool?
No, 6224 Arrowwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6224 Arrowwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 6224 Arrowwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6224 Arrowwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6224 Arrowwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

