Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:01 PM

6209 Suffolk Drive

6209 Suffolk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6209 Suffolk Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lovely well maintained 4 Bedroom in established neighborhood. Well rated AISD Schools. Great Locations with easy access to I20 and Hwy 287. Close to great shopping and entertainment areas. Easy Care Laminate
and Tile Flooring. NO Carpet here. Large Living area with brick wood burning Fireplace and Built In Wet Bar. Separate Dining with Bay Window and Full Wall of beautiful cabinets. Kitchen with Breakfast area and Bay Window for loads of natural Light. Spacious Master with double vanity, Shower and 2 Walk In Closets. Secondary Bedrooms and Bath all good size. Cvrd Patio with addtl open area. Adult Dog under 20 lb. Use TAR app. Include copy of DL, 2 Pay Stubs. Tenant or Agent to Verify Schls, Rm Sizes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6209 Suffolk Drive have any available units?
6209 Suffolk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6209 Suffolk Drive have?
Some of 6209 Suffolk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6209 Suffolk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6209 Suffolk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6209 Suffolk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6209 Suffolk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6209 Suffolk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6209 Suffolk Drive offers parking.
Does 6209 Suffolk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6209 Suffolk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6209 Suffolk Drive have a pool?
No, 6209 Suffolk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6209 Suffolk Drive have accessible units?
No, 6209 Suffolk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6209 Suffolk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6209 Suffolk Drive has units with dishwashers.

