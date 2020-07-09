6209 Suffolk Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets fireplace

Lovely well maintained 4 Bedroom in established neighborhood. Well rated AISD Schools. Great Locations with easy access to I20 and Hwy 287. Close to great shopping and entertainment areas. Easy Care Laminate

and Tile Flooring. NO Carpet here. Large Living area with brick wood burning Fireplace and Built In Wet Bar. Separate Dining with Bay Window and Full Wall of beautiful cabinets. Kitchen with Breakfast area and Bay Window for loads of natural Light. Spacious Master with double vanity, Shower and 2 Walk In Closets. Secondary Bedrooms and Bath all good size. Cvrd Patio with addtl open area. Adult Dog under 20 lb. Use TAR app. Include copy of DL, 2 Pay Stubs. Tenant or Agent to Verify Schls, Rm Sizes