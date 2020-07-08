616 White Swan Drive

Amenities

Great 4 bed 2 bath house in Arlington! Open floor plan has two bright living areas, corner brick fireplace, Large formal dining area, Spacious kitchen with wrap around breakfast bar and lots of storage. Oversized master suite with walk-in closet. Separate shower and dual sinks. Nice sized secondaries. Huge backyards with lots of space for kids and entertaining! Walking distance to schools and park! No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.