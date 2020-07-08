All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 616 White Swan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
616 White Swan Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:59 AM

616 White Swan Drive

616 White Swan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

616 White Swan Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Meadow Vista

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 4 bed 2 bath house in Arlington! Open floor plan has two bright living areas, corner brick fireplace, Large formal dining area, Spacious kitchen with wrap around breakfast bar and lots of storage. Oversized master suite with walk-in closet. Separate shower and dual sinks. Nice sized secondaries. Huge backyards with lots of space for kids and entertaining! Walking distance to schools and park! No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 White Swan Drive have any available units?
616 White Swan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 White Swan Drive have?
Some of 616 White Swan Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 White Swan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
616 White Swan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 White Swan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 White Swan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 616 White Swan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 616 White Swan Drive offers parking.
Does 616 White Swan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 White Swan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 White Swan Drive have a pool?
No, 616 White Swan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 616 White Swan Drive have accessible units?
No, 616 White Swan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 616 White Swan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 White Swan Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center