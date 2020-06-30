6109 Brookknoll Drive

Well maintained one story house on coldesac. Big family room that opens to the kitchen and bay window. Large back yard with a patio Three bedrooms and a study or office , which could be the 4th bedrooms easily.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
