All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6109 Brookknoll Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6109 Brookknoll Drive
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:45 PM

6109 Brookknoll Drive

6109 Brookknoll Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6109 Brookknoll Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained one story house on coldesac. Big family room that opens to the kitchen and bay window. Large back yard with a patio Three bedrooms and a study or office , which could be the 4th bedrooms easily.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 Brookknoll Drive have any available units?
6109 Brookknoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6109 Brookknoll Drive have?
Some of 6109 Brookknoll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6109 Brookknoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6109 Brookknoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 Brookknoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6109 Brookknoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6109 Brookknoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6109 Brookknoll Drive offers parking.
Does 6109 Brookknoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 Brookknoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 Brookknoll Drive have a pool?
No, 6109 Brookknoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6109 Brookknoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 6109 Brookknoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 Brookknoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6109 Brookknoll Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center