Last updated May 30 2019 at 11:57 PM

6106 Big Springs Drive

6106 Big Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6106 Big Springs Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely updated in 2013. This home has new floors, counter tops, roof, AC, paint, hardware and plumbing fixtures, re-tiled showers, water heater and much more. Nice layout with large room that opens to kitchen. Spacious master bedroom. Master bath has his and her sinks.

Public Driving Directions: From I 20, take Kelley Elliot South past Sublett. Left on Autumn Spring Rd, right on Big Springs. The destination on your right

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,555, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6106 Big Springs Drive have any available units?
6106 Big Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6106 Big Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6106 Big Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6106 Big Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6106 Big Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6106 Big Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 6106 Big Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6106 Big Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6106 Big Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6106 Big Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 6106 Big Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6106 Big Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 6106 Big Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6106 Big Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6106 Big Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6106 Big Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6106 Big Springs Drive has units with air conditioning.

