6106 Big Springs Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely updated in 2013. This home has new floors, counter tops, roof, AC, paint, hardware and plumbing fixtures, re-tiled showers, water heater and much more. Nice layout with large room that opens to kitchen. Spacious master bedroom. Master bath has his and her sinks.



Public Driving Directions: From I 20, take Kelley Elliot South past Sublett. Left on Autumn Spring Rd, right on Big Springs. The destination on your right



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,555, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.