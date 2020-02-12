All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 609 British Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
609 British Court
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:12 AM

609 British Court

609 British Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

609 British Court, Arlington, TX 76002
Colonial Estates

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated with an open floorplan! Large picture window in kitchen with granite counters and tile backsplash.
Beautiful French doors of living room lead out to large fenced back yard. Check out the large natural stone tile shower in the master bath. Won’t Last Long! Please see information in docs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 British Court have any available units?
609 British Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 British Court have?
Some of 609 British Court's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 British Court currently offering any rent specials?
609 British Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 British Court pet-friendly?
No, 609 British Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 609 British Court offer parking?
Yes, 609 British Court offers parking.
Does 609 British Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 British Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 British Court have a pool?
No, 609 British Court does not have a pool.
Does 609 British Court have accessible units?
No, 609 British Court does not have accessible units.
Does 609 British Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 British Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center