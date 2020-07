Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Move in Ready........Wonderful 2 story home located in established neighborhood. This home offers large eat-in kitchen with walk-in pantry and newer granite countertops! Family room with fireplace that is open to kitchen, formal dining room, & a large living area upstairs that is perfect for a gameroom or office. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bath w dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet. Laminate wood floors downstairs! You must view!!