604 Denali Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

**New renovations as of December 2019** Beautiful home located in Arlington with Mansfield ISD schools! This 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath house is located on a corner lot. Large loft-game room, great for family life or entertaining guests! New kitchen renovations include new granite, freshly painted white cabinets and new stainless steel range plus microwave. New carpets in living room and one bedroom. Large utility room, dual vanities at master bath and large master walk-in closet. This is a must see! Instantly tour and unlock this home every day of the week from 8am to 8pm, no appointment necessary. Every Abodewell home comes with a 30-day buy back guarantee. Terms and conditions apply.