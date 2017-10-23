All apartments in Arlington
Location

604 Denali Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
**New renovations as of December 2019** Beautiful home located in Arlington with Mansfield ISD schools! This 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath house is located on a corner lot. Large loft-game room, great for family life or entertaining guests! New kitchen renovations include new granite, freshly painted white cabinets and new stainless steel range plus microwave. New carpets in living room and one bedroom. Large utility room, dual vanities at master bath and large master walk-in closet. This is a must see! Instantly tour and unlock this home every day of the week from 8am to 8pm, no appointment necessary. Every Abodewell home comes with a 30-day buy back guarantee. Terms and conditions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Denali Drive have any available units?
604 Denali Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Denali Drive have?
Some of 604 Denali Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Denali Drive currently offering any rent specials?
604 Denali Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Denali Drive pet-friendly?
No, 604 Denali Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 604 Denali Drive offer parking?
No, 604 Denali Drive does not offer parking.
Does 604 Denali Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Denali Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Denali Drive have a pool?
No, 604 Denali Drive does not have a pool.
Does 604 Denali Drive have accessible units?
No, 604 Denali Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Denali Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Denali Drive has units with dishwashers.

