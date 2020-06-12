604 Beeman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Southwind Community! Mansfield ISD! This is a completed updated property in high sought after Mansfield ISD. All walls were repainted in 2017, new wood flooring installed for living, dining, study and hallways areas, all 4 bedrooms and closets have carpets, new HVAC installed in 2018. Spacious living space with a large study which can be used as 5th bedroom. Yard has sprinkler system installed. This community has swimming pool, playground and bike trail, close to 360 and employment areas. Application Fee is $55 per adult, pet deposit is $250 to $300 per pet, written applications using TAR Application form. Application Fee can be paid by PayPal or Venmo