All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 604 Beeman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
604 Beeman Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

604 Beeman Drive

604 Beeman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

604 Beeman Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Southwind Community! Mansfield ISD! This is a completed updated property in high sought after Mansfield ISD. All walls were repainted in 2017, new wood flooring installed for living, dining, study and hallways areas, all 4 bedrooms and closets have carpets, new HVAC installed in 2018. Spacious living space with a large study which can be used as 5th bedroom. Yard has sprinkler system installed. This community has swimming pool, playground and bike trail, close to 360 and employment areas. Application Fee is $55 per adult, pet deposit is $250 to $300 per pet, written applications using TAR Application form. Application Fee can be paid by PayPal or Venmo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Beeman Drive have any available units?
604 Beeman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Beeman Drive have?
Some of 604 Beeman Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Beeman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
604 Beeman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Beeman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Beeman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 604 Beeman Drive offer parking?
No, 604 Beeman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 604 Beeman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Beeman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Beeman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 604 Beeman Drive has a pool.
Does 604 Beeman Drive have accessible units?
No, 604 Beeman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Beeman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Beeman Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center