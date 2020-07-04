601 Sinclair Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful open concept home in South Arlington within Mansfield ISD schools sits in a Cul-de-Sac and features 3 bedrooms 2 baths. This home also features an office that could be a 4th bedroom. With tile throughout the home; it is perfect for entertaining friends and family while hosting them in your backyard patio with a peaceful view of the greenbelt. Schedule your private showing today!