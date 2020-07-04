All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 601 Sinclair Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
601 Sinclair Court
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:02 AM

601 Sinclair Court

601 Sinclair Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

601 Sinclair Court, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful open concept home in South Arlington within Mansfield ISD schools sits in a Cul-de-Sac and features 3 bedrooms 2 baths. This home also features an office that could be a 4th bedroom. With tile throughout the home; it is perfect for entertaining friends and family while hosting them in your backyard patio with a peaceful view of the greenbelt. Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Sinclair Court have any available units?
601 Sinclair Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Sinclair Court have?
Some of 601 Sinclair Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Sinclair Court currently offering any rent specials?
601 Sinclair Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Sinclair Court pet-friendly?
No, 601 Sinclair Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 601 Sinclair Court offer parking?
Yes, 601 Sinclair Court offers parking.
Does 601 Sinclair Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Sinclair Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Sinclair Court have a pool?
No, 601 Sinclair Court does not have a pool.
Does 601 Sinclair Court have accessible units?
No, 601 Sinclair Court does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Sinclair Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Sinclair Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center