Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled spacious 2-story townhome with 2 beds 1.5 baths. Granite countertops with under-mount sinks, and new shaker custom cabinetry. Luxury faux wood gray-wash vinyl flooring for low maintenance and plush carpet on the second floors. Stainless steel fridge and dishwasher with gas stove-top. Washer & dryer connections in-unit, say bye to coin laundry. Fenced off private backyard with covered parking to protect your precious car from Texas hail.