Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Open family friendly floor plan with large living room and high ceilings through out. Kitchen with breakfast area open to the living room. Big bedrooms have ceiling fans and walk in closets. Tile and woodlook floors, 2in blinds, loads of windows and so much more. Giant patio in the back yard creates the perfect outdoor living space.