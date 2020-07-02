All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
6001 Pinwood Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6001 Pinwood Circle

6001 Pinwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6001 Pinwood Circle, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible over $50K upgrades well renovated Impeccable kitchen so many new features full of builtin to fall in love! Beautiful entry leading to grand living updates throughout, open floorplan with upgrade flooring, NO carpet! Oversized common family spills into gorgeous cook’s kitchen with extensive Granite counters, mirror backsplash, imported appliances builtin refrigerator, astonishing German imported custom made special cabinets. Private huge master suite remodeled bath, spacious secondary bedrooms. Remote ceiling fan. New windows & door. Washer dryer included. Huge relaxing backyard great for entertaining. Convenience location, wonderful neighborhood, easy access to Highways, school, restaurant, shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 Pinwood Circle have any available units?
6001 Pinwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6001 Pinwood Circle have?
Some of 6001 Pinwood Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6001 Pinwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6001 Pinwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 Pinwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6001 Pinwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6001 Pinwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6001 Pinwood Circle offers parking.
Does 6001 Pinwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6001 Pinwood Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 Pinwood Circle have a pool?
No, 6001 Pinwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6001 Pinwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 6001 Pinwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 Pinwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6001 Pinwood Circle has units with dishwashers.

