6001 Pinwood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible over $50K upgrades well renovated Impeccable kitchen so many new features full of builtin to fall in love! Beautiful entry leading to grand living updates throughout, open floorplan with upgrade flooring, NO carpet! Oversized common family spills into gorgeous cook’s kitchen with extensive Granite counters, mirror backsplash, imported appliances builtin refrigerator, astonishing German imported custom made special cabinets. Private huge master suite remodeled bath, spacious secondary bedrooms. Remote ceiling fan. New windows & door. Washer dryer included. Huge relaxing backyard great for entertaining. Convenience location, wonderful neighborhood, easy access to Highways, school, restaurant, shopping.