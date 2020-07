Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This home offers newer paint throughout, Large galley style kitchen includes; built in microwave, double oven, and new dishwasher. The open concept dining and living area is perfect for those family dinners, or entertaining friends. New vinyl plank wood flooring in all 3 bedrooms, and the additional dining room or study. Built in shelving in the garage for additional storage and organization.