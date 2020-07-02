5908 Stone Meadow Court

Amenities

This wonderful home has been totally renovated including Full interior paint, New Carpet in bedrooms, New vinyl click flooring in kitchen, living room, utility room, granite counter tops in kitchen and both bathrooms, stainless steel range, microwave and dishwasher, all new brushed nickel lights, ceiling fans. This home is located on a quiet cul de sac and is with in walking distance to Kennedale High School, easy access to SH 287 and interstate 20. This is a beautiful modern home that wont last long, schedule your showing today!