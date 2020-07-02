All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5908 Stone Meadow Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5908 Stone Meadow Court
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:30 PM

5908 Stone Meadow Court

5908 Stone Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5908 Stone Meadow Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This wonderful home has been totally renovated including Full interior paint, New Carpet in bedrooms, New vinyl click flooring in kitchen, living room, utility room, granite counter tops in kitchen and both bathrooms, stainless steel range, microwave and dishwasher, all new brushed nickel lights, ceiling fans. This home is located on a quiet cul de sac and is with in walking distance to Kennedale High School, easy access to SH 287 and interstate 20. This is a beautiful modern home that wont last long, schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5908 Stone Meadow Court have any available units?
5908 Stone Meadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5908 Stone Meadow Court have?
Some of 5908 Stone Meadow Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5908 Stone Meadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
5908 Stone Meadow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5908 Stone Meadow Court pet-friendly?
No, 5908 Stone Meadow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5908 Stone Meadow Court offer parking?
No, 5908 Stone Meadow Court does not offer parking.
Does 5908 Stone Meadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5908 Stone Meadow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5908 Stone Meadow Court have a pool?
No, 5908 Stone Meadow Court does not have a pool.
Does 5908 Stone Meadow Court have accessible units?
No, 5908 Stone Meadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5908 Stone Meadow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5908 Stone Meadow Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center