5904 Summerfield Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This stunning Choice home won't last long. The split floor plan and good size rooms make this the perfect family home. There is an abundance of natural light throughout the home. Updates include new flooring in common areas and kitchen, new carpet in bedrooms, beautiful counter tops in the kitchen, fresh paint and a nice outdoor entertaining area complete with a deck. This location is ideal as it is just a couple of minutes from both I-20 and 360 allowing short travel times to shopping and dining.