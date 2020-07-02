All apartments in Arlington
5904 Summerfield Dr

5904 Summerfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5904 Summerfield Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning Choice home won't last long. The split floor plan and good size rooms make this the perfect family home. There is an abundance of natural light throughout the home. Updates include new flooring in common areas and kitchen, new carpet in bedrooms, beautiful counter tops in the kitchen, fresh paint and a nice outdoor entertaining area complete with a deck. This location is ideal as it is just a couple of minutes from both I-20 and 360 allowing short travel times to shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 Summerfield Dr have any available units?
5904 Summerfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5904 Summerfield Dr have?
Some of 5904 Summerfield Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 Summerfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5904 Summerfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 Summerfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5904 Summerfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5904 Summerfield Dr offer parking?
No, 5904 Summerfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5904 Summerfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5904 Summerfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 Summerfield Dr have a pool?
No, 5904 Summerfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5904 Summerfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 5904 Summerfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 Summerfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5904 Summerfield Dr has units with dishwashers.

