5902 Lakey Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CLEAN, AND READY FOR TENANTS. Cute home. Great Location with easy access to Highways, Shopping and Entertainment. Vinyl wood look flooring in bedrooms. Ceramic Tile throughout the living areas. Ceiling Fans. Spacious Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Dining Open to Kitchen. WI closet In Master. Shaded back yard. Utility in Garage $50 app fee for applicants over 18 yrs old. Requirements: Good Rental History, 600 Minimum Credit Score, Income 3 Times rent, and No Criminal history. Use TAR App and include copy of DL plus 2 recent pay stubs. Cat or Small dog under 30 lbs permitted. No aggressive breeds. Agent or Client to confirm all info including room sizes and schools