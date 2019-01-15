All apartments in Arlington
5902 Lakey Drive

5902 Lakey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5902 Lakey Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Valley Spring

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CLEAN, AND READY FOR TENANTS. Cute home. Great Location with easy access to Highways, Shopping and Entertainment. Vinyl wood look flooring in bedrooms. Ceramic Tile throughout the living areas. Ceiling Fans. Spacious Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Dining Open to Kitchen. WI closet In Master. Shaded back yard. Utility in Garage $50 app fee for applicants over 18 yrs old. Requirements: Good Rental History, 600 Minimum Credit Score, Income 3 Times rent, and No Criminal history. Use TAR App and include copy of DL plus 2 recent pay stubs. Cat or Small dog under 30 lbs permitted. No aggressive breeds. Agent or Client to confirm all info including room sizes and schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 Lakey Drive have any available units?
5902 Lakey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5902 Lakey Drive have?
Some of 5902 Lakey Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5902 Lakey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5902 Lakey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 Lakey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5902 Lakey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5902 Lakey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5902 Lakey Drive offers parking.
Does 5902 Lakey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5902 Lakey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 Lakey Drive have a pool?
No, 5902 Lakey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5902 Lakey Drive have accessible units?
No, 5902 Lakey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 Lakey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5902 Lakey Drive has units with dishwashers.

