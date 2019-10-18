All apartments in Arlington
5718 Sagebrush Trail

Location

5718 Sagebrush Trail, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Yard maintenance provided by Landlord! New carpet to be installed before move-in! Beautiful move-in ready 3-2-2 home and separate study in established Overland Stage neighborhood. Laminate wood flooring greets you upon entry, runs through family, kitchen and dining areas. Private study off entry. Family room opens to dining and kitchen. Updated kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances. Both baths have updated fixtures, and master has updated shower. Enjoy the semi-private patio in the front and relaxing back patio with lots of trees. Storage shed, sprinkler system. Located in Martin High area, this home enjoys convenient access to freeways, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 Sagebrush Trail have any available units?
5718 Sagebrush Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5718 Sagebrush Trail have?
Some of 5718 Sagebrush Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5718 Sagebrush Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5718 Sagebrush Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 Sagebrush Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5718 Sagebrush Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5718 Sagebrush Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5718 Sagebrush Trail offers parking.
Does 5718 Sagebrush Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5718 Sagebrush Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 Sagebrush Trail have a pool?
No, 5718 Sagebrush Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5718 Sagebrush Trail have accessible units?
No, 5718 Sagebrush Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 Sagebrush Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5718 Sagebrush Trail has units with dishwashers.

