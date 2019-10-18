5718 Sagebrush Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Yard maintenance provided by Landlord! New carpet to be installed before move-in! Beautiful move-in ready 3-2-2 home and separate study in established Overland Stage neighborhood. Laminate wood flooring greets you upon entry, runs through family, kitchen and dining areas. Private study off entry. Family room opens to dining and kitchen. Updated kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances. Both baths have updated fixtures, and master has updated shower. Enjoy the semi-private patio in the front and relaxing back patio with lots of trees. Storage shed, sprinkler system. Located in Martin High area, this home enjoys convenient access to freeways, shopping and restaurants.