5715 Woodsetter Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5715 Woodsetter Court

5715 Woodsetter Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5715 Woodsetter Ct, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb.

To apply on a Main Street Renewal home: All applicants must complete application on our website and return documents within 24 hours of applying.

Please upload the following documents to your Applicant Portal within 24 hours so we may process your application:

You may follow the link below to locate the Applicant Login page:

https://msrenewal.securecafe.com/onlineleasing/apartmentsforrent/guestlogin.aspx?utm_nooverride=1&propleadsource_0=portal&_yTrackUser=MTkxNzg1ODMwIzQzOTU5NDU0NQ%3d%3d-TE0OvOXptNI%3d&_yTrackVisit=MzQwODA2ODAzIzExNjAxNDk3MTY%3d-atW%2bjnbLmV0%3d

Income verification – * monthly gross income must be 3x rent amount*

Three recent and consecutive paystubs or 2 months of bank statements to show consistent direct deposits from employer
If yo
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5715 Woodsetter Court have any available units?
5715 Woodsetter Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5715 Woodsetter Court currently offering any rent specials?
5715 Woodsetter Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 Woodsetter Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5715 Woodsetter Court is pet friendly.
Does 5715 Woodsetter Court offer parking?
No, 5715 Woodsetter Court does not offer parking.
Does 5715 Woodsetter Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5715 Woodsetter Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 Woodsetter Court have a pool?
No, 5715 Woodsetter Court does not have a pool.
Does 5715 Woodsetter Court have accessible units?
No, 5715 Woodsetter Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 Woodsetter Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5715 Woodsetter Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5715 Woodsetter Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5715 Woodsetter Court does not have units with air conditioning.

