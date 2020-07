Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pet friendly

IMAGINE living in the middle of everything. Make this charming property located in the Kennedale ISD your home. The open, spacious floorplan will allow family to enjoy togetherness around the fireplace or just to entertain. Come relax in your own backyard rose-garden from the screened in back porch while you relax. Formal dining could be a study or office. This one will not last long! (only small dogs, no cats, non-smokers please)