All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5628 Creekhollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5628 Creekhollow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5628 Creekhollow Drive

5628 Creekhollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5628 Creekhollow Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5628 Creekhollow Drive have any available units?
5628 Creekhollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5628 Creekhollow Drive have?
Some of 5628 Creekhollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5628 Creekhollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5628 Creekhollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 Creekhollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5628 Creekhollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5628 Creekhollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5628 Creekhollow Drive offers parking.
Does 5628 Creekhollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5628 Creekhollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 Creekhollow Drive have a pool?
No, 5628 Creekhollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5628 Creekhollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 5628 Creekhollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5628 Creekhollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5628 Creekhollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center