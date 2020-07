Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fresh major renovated terrific 3-2-2 one-story home. Upgraded kitchen with Quartz counter tops, Quartz backsplash, and under-mount SS sink and faucet. Beautiful designer paint throughout the house interiorly and exteriorly. Laminated wood flooring throughout all bedrooms and living area. The elegant master bedroom features dual sinks with Quartz countertop vanity, upgraded separate shower, tub, and two walk-in closets. LED lighting throughout the house. Nice backyard with covered patio