Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 Story Home in Arlington near Cravens Park. This 4 Bedroom home is almost ready for move in. All 4 Bedrooms are upstairs. The home has 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. There is a fireplace in back living area. All new inside paint and new flooring. Yard is fenced. Arlington ISD All Electric. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.