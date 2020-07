Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Nice refurbished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with detached 2 car garage. Wood look allure flooring in most of house and tile in kitchen, dining and baths. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. Covered patio and large fenced

back yard backs up to wooded area. Agents see Rental Criteria form in MLS media for more instructions. Use TAR lease application. No dogs larger than 20 lbs.