Ideal for anyone looking for a short term lease for 3 months or 6 months. Newly remolded home in Arlington Texas. Close to entertainment and Resturants. This is home is also for sale MLS 14204369. All information here in and measurement to be verified by agent or lessee
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5310 Firewood Drive have any available units?
5310 Firewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 Firewood Drive have?
Some of 5310 Firewood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 Firewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Firewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.