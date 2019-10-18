All apartments in Arlington
5310 Firewood Drive
5310 Firewood Drive

5310 Firewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5310 Firewood Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ideal for anyone looking for a short term lease for 3 months or 6 months. Newly remolded home in Arlington Texas. Close to entertainment and Resturants. This is home is also for sale MLS 14204369. All information here in and measurement to be verified by agent or lessee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Firewood Drive have any available units?
5310 Firewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 Firewood Drive have?
Some of 5310 Firewood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 Firewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Firewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Firewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5310 Firewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5310 Firewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5310 Firewood Drive offers parking.
Does 5310 Firewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5310 Firewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Firewood Drive have a pool?
No, 5310 Firewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5310 Firewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5310 Firewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Firewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 Firewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

