Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Unique, one level, home with spacious lawns, garage and appeal. It boasts plush carpeting and tile floors, vaulted ceilings, and more. The inviting kitchen offers updated appliances and wood cabinets. The welcoming living room has an open floor plan and a cozy fireplace. Behind the home is a spacious patio, perfect for relaxing and entertaining.