Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely home located in Arlington is ready for move-in! As you enter, you are greeted with a stunning floor to ceiling brick fireplace, extending into the kitchen. Gorgeous vinyl wood flooring, tall ceilings and a large sliding glass door leading you into the spacious backyard. Beautiful master suite offers a walk-in closet, window seat and dual sinks. Ceiling fans in each bedroom, clean and light colors throughout and an attached two car garage. Welcome home!