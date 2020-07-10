All apartments in Arlington
528 Mcqueary Street

528 McQueary St · No Longer Available
Location

528 McQueary St, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Looking for a stylish 2 bedrooms, 1 bath residence conveniently located in central Arlington? Then you don't want to miss the opportunity to check out the open concept living and dining area with an ornamental brick fireplace. Wood laminate flooring throughout all main living areas and brand new carpet in both bedrooms. The galley kitchen has new kitchen flooring, with adjoined laundry area. Completely remodeled bathroom that includes a new shower and floor tile. Parking in the front driveway, and fenced backyard. Exterior windows are currently covered until new window blinds are installed. Lease today or miss out tomorrow! Sorry, no pets permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Mcqueary Street have any available units?
528 Mcqueary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 Mcqueary Street have?
Some of 528 Mcqueary Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Mcqueary Street currently offering any rent specials?
528 Mcqueary Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Mcqueary Street pet-friendly?
No, 528 Mcqueary Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 528 Mcqueary Street offer parking?
Yes, 528 Mcqueary Street offers parking.
Does 528 Mcqueary Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Mcqueary Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Mcqueary Street have a pool?
No, 528 Mcqueary Street does not have a pool.
Does 528 Mcqueary Street have accessible units?
No, 528 Mcqueary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Mcqueary Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 Mcqueary Street has units with dishwashers.

