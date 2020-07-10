528 Mcqueary Street

Amenities

Looking for a stylish 2 bedrooms, 1 bath residence conveniently located in central Arlington? Then you don't want to miss the opportunity to check out the open concept living and dining area with an ornamental brick fireplace. Wood laminate flooring throughout all main living areas and brand new carpet in both bedrooms. The galley kitchen has new kitchen flooring, with adjoined laundry area. Completely remodeled bathroom that includes a new shower and floor tile. Parking in the front driveway, and fenced backyard. Exterior windows are currently covered until new window blinds are installed. Lease today or miss out tomorrow! Sorry, no pets permitted.