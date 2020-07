Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Cozy single story home with attached full bathrooms in all three bedrooms. Highlights of this home include Stainless steel appliances, Laminate floors in the living area, 18 x 18 ceramic tile in the kitchen and dining area. Garage has been converted into second master. Centrally located with easy access to everything.