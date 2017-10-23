All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 18 2019

521 Myrtle Drive

521 Myrtle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

521 Myrtle Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
SUMMER POOL TIME WITH FRIENDS & FAMILY HAS ARRIVED!! Be the first to jump on this lovely 3~2~2 in S. Arlington with tons of upgrades along with a Pool & Hot Tub! Engineered mahogany wood floors in entry, living, dining, and kitchen. Brand new carpeting in all bedrooms. Great kitchen with Granite counters, stained cabs, and all kitchen appliances! Slate flooring & tub walls in baths. Large Living with vault ceiling and WB Fireplace. Large Master with walk-in closet & a master bath deluxe with dual sinks, Granite, & a garden tub. In-ground pool with brand new motor, kid-safe fencing, hot tub under a covered patio...all surrounded by 8 ft privacy fencing! Weekly pool care included and ready for immediate move-in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Myrtle Drive have any available units?
521 Myrtle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 Myrtle Drive have?
Some of 521 Myrtle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Myrtle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
521 Myrtle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Myrtle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 521 Myrtle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 521 Myrtle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 521 Myrtle Drive offers parking.
Does 521 Myrtle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Myrtle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Myrtle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 521 Myrtle Drive has a pool.
Does 521 Myrtle Drive have accessible units?
No, 521 Myrtle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Myrtle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 Myrtle Drive has units with dishwashers.

