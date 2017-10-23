521 Myrtle Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

SUMMER POOL TIME WITH FRIENDS & FAMILY HAS ARRIVED!! Be the first to jump on this lovely 3~2~2 in S. Arlington with tons of upgrades along with a Pool & Hot Tub! Engineered mahogany wood floors in entry, living, dining, and kitchen. Brand new carpeting in all bedrooms. Great kitchen with Granite counters, stained cabs, and all kitchen appliances! Slate flooring & tub walls in baths. Large Living with vault ceiling and WB Fireplace. Large Master with walk-in closet & a master bath deluxe with dual sinks, Granite, & a garden tub. In-ground pool with brand new motor, kid-safe fencing, hot tub under a covered patio...all surrounded by 8 ft privacy fencing! Weekly pool care included and ready for immediate move-in!!