Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5202 Sherburne Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5202 Sherburne Dr

5202 Sherburne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5202 Sherburne Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Manhassett Community

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Story Home in Arlington ISD - 2 story home in Arlington ISD. Downstairs includes 1 formal dining area, kitchen with island and eat-in dining space, and 1 living area with fireplace. All bedrooms upstairs. Vinyl plank floors in kitchen, utility, and bathrooms. Carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans. Master bathroom has shower stall and garden tub. Corner lot with storage shed and fenced yard. Has garage door opener. Electric and gas. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5 times the monthly rent.

(RLNE3386343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 Sherburne Dr have any available units?
5202 Sherburne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5202 Sherburne Dr have?
Some of 5202 Sherburne Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 Sherburne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5202 Sherburne Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 Sherburne Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5202 Sherburne Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5202 Sherburne Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5202 Sherburne Dr offers parking.
Does 5202 Sherburne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 Sherburne Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 Sherburne Dr have a pool?
No, 5202 Sherburne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5202 Sherburne Dr have accessible units?
No, 5202 Sherburne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 Sherburne Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5202 Sherburne Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

