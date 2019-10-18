5202 Sherburne Dr

Amenities

2 Story Home in Arlington ISD - 2 story home in Arlington ISD. Downstairs includes 1 formal dining area, kitchen with island and eat-in dining space, and 1 living area with fireplace. All bedrooms upstairs. Vinyl plank floors in kitchen, utility, and bathrooms. Carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans. Master bathroom has shower stall and garden tub. Corner lot with storage shed and fenced yard. Has garage door opener. Electric and gas. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5 times the monthly rent.



(RLNE3386343)