Arlington, TX
5201 Runnymede Court
Last updated April 16 2019 at 9:29 AM

5201 Runnymede Court

5201 Runnymede Court · No Longer Available
Location

5201 Runnymede Court, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
FOR LEASE OR SALE! 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS DOWNSTAIRS! Immaculate Graham Hart custom home that offers an incredible open floorplan. The home sits at the end of the cul-de-sac in a recent development. Hand scraped wood flooring, custom Knotty Alder cabinetry throughout, enormous island in kitchen, walk-in shower, and dual vanities with garden tub in the middle are just a few of the many upgrades. Kitchen offers built-in stainless steel appliances with a travertine backsplash. Living room has a 2-story high vaulted ceiling. Step-down theater and huge game room make great entertainers. Easy access to I-20 makes this an ideal location for commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 Runnymede Court have any available units?
5201 Runnymede Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 Runnymede Court have?
Some of 5201 Runnymede Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 Runnymede Court currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Runnymede Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Runnymede Court pet-friendly?
No, 5201 Runnymede Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5201 Runnymede Court offer parking?
Yes, 5201 Runnymede Court offers parking.
Does 5201 Runnymede Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 Runnymede Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Runnymede Court have a pool?
No, 5201 Runnymede Court does not have a pool.
Does 5201 Runnymede Court have accessible units?
No, 5201 Runnymede Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Runnymede Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5201 Runnymede Court has units with dishwashers.

