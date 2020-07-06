5201 Runnymede Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

FOR LEASE OR SALE! 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS DOWNSTAIRS! Immaculate Graham Hart custom home that offers an incredible open floorplan. The home sits at the end of the cul-de-sac in a recent development. Hand scraped wood flooring, custom Knotty Alder cabinetry throughout, enormous island in kitchen, walk-in shower, and dual vanities with garden tub in the middle are just a few of the many upgrades. Kitchen offers built-in stainless steel appliances with a travertine backsplash. Living room has a 2-story high vaulted ceiling. Step-down theater and huge game room make great entertainers. Easy access to I-20 makes this an ideal location for commute.