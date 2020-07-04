All apartments in Arlington
517 McQueary Street
517 McQueary Street

517 McQueary St · No Longer Available
Location

517 McQueary St, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Two bedroom duplex ready for move in. Living room features a fireplace and ceiling fan. Separate dining area with a pass through window to the kitchen. Plenty of countertop and cabinet space in the kitchen. Washer and dryer connections. New vinyl plank floors throughout. Walk in closets. Fenced back yard.

NO aggressive breed dogs or any cats. Home does NOT accept any housing assistance.

After viewing, Apply online at: www.FrontlineProperty.com.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1030401?source=marketing
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 McQueary Street have any available units?
517 McQueary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 McQueary Street have?
Some of 517 McQueary Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 McQueary Street currently offering any rent specials?
517 McQueary Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 McQueary Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 McQueary Street is pet friendly.
Does 517 McQueary Street offer parking?
No, 517 McQueary Street does not offer parking.
Does 517 McQueary Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 McQueary Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 McQueary Street have a pool?
No, 517 McQueary Street does not have a pool.
Does 517 McQueary Street have accessible units?
No, 517 McQueary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 517 McQueary Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 McQueary Street does not have units with dishwashers.

