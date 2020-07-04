517 McQueary Street

Amenities

Two bedroom duplex ready for move in. Living room features a fireplace and ceiling fan. Separate dining area with a pass through window to the kitchen. Plenty of countertop and cabinet space in the kitchen. Washer and dryer connections. New vinyl plank floors throughout. Walk in closets. Fenced back yard.



NO aggressive breed dogs or any cats. Home does NOT accept any housing assistance.



