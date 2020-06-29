511 Zachum Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated home in a convenience and well-established neighborhood that is ready for immediate move in! Open concept 4 bedrooms home with split formal living and formal dining. Highly desirable Mansfield schools! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout, new HVAC system will save you on the electricity bill. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter-top (will be installed this weekend) that opens to the spacious family room! Spacious master suite. Nice size backyard. Conveniently located close to schools, shopping centers, and major highways. Agent or prospective tenant to verify all information contain herein. Small non-aggressive pet is allowed. No smoking indoor.