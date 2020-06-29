All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:15 AM

511 Zachum Drive

511 Zachum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

511 Zachum Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated home in a convenience and well-established neighborhood that is ready for immediate move in! Open concept 4 bedrooms home with split formal living and formal dining. Highly desirable Mansfield schools! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout, new HVAC system will save you on the electricity bill. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter-top (will be installed this weekend) that opens to the spacious family room! Spacious master suite. Nice size backyard. Conveniently located close to schools, shopping centers, and major highways. Agent or prospective tenant to verify all information contain herein. Small non-aggressive pet is allowed. No smoking indoor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Zachum Drive have any available units?
511 Zachum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 Zachum Drive have?
Some of 511 Zachum Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Zachum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
511 Zachum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Zachum Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 Zachum Drive is pet friendly.
Does 511 Zachum Drive offer parking?
Yes, 511 Zachum Drive offers parking.
Does 511 Zachum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Zachum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Zachum Drive have a pool?
No, 511 Zachum Drive does not have a pool.
Does 511 Zachum Drive have accessible units?
No, 511 Zachum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Zachum Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Zachum Drive has units with dishwashers.

