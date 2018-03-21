5100 Braddock Court

Amenities

Home qualifies for December 2018 Move in concession. Move in by December 20, 2018 and get $500 off January 2019 rent. Gated community, modern, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent in Arlington, TX. Easy access 35E and nearby shopping. Kitchen is equipped with all major appliances.

Washer & Dryer,

Pet-friendly - breed restrictions apply,

Smart Lock

- Ask for details!

*There is a non-refundable $250 pet fee and $35 monthly pet rent with a maximum of 3 pets per household. Current breed restrictions include Doberman, Rottweiler, Chow, Pit Bull or any combination of these breeds. Take advantage of this Fall opportunity and apply today.