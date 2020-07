Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly

Beautiful town home style duplex located in Norwood Square. Home features fresh paint, new flooring, granite counter tops, spacious bedrooms, and new fixtures. Easy access to I-30, and HWY 360 shopping, restaurants and UTA. WD connections and fenced back yard.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available 2/8/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.