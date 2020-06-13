Amenities

507 Cassia Way Available 03/08/19 Bright and Spacious 3-bedroom Home in Arlington - Look no further for your new home. This beautiful home in Arlington is huge! It is 2,201 sq. feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & 2 living areas. This home has vaulted ceilings, new flooring, open concept kitchen, and very nice fenced backyard. This gorgeous newer neighborhood is minutes From Walnut Creek Country Club. Schools are in Mansfield ISD and very convenient to Mansfield shopping. You must see this property, make an appointment with us today!



Online applications only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & management tab. Must choose a property for application to show. Pay $45.00 application fee per adult. Lease must be signed & deposit paid before property is taken off market. First full months rent, $250 Admin Fee due and any applicable pet deposit must be paid upon move in.



