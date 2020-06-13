All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
507 Cassia Way
507 Cassia Way

507 Cassia Way · No Longer Available
Arlington
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

507 Cassia Way, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
507 Cassia Way Available 03/08/19 Bright and Spacious 3-bedroom Home in Arlington - Look no further for your new home. This beautiful home in Arlington is huge! It is 2,201 sq. feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & 2 living areas. This home has vaulted ceilings, new flooring, open concept kitchen, and very nice fenced backyard. This gorgeous newer neighborhood is minutes From Walnut Creek Country Club. Schools are in Mansfield ISD and very convenient to Mansfield shopping. You must see this property, make an appointment with us today!

Online applications only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & management tab. Must choose a property for application to show. Pay $45.00 application fee per adult. Lease must be signed & deposit paid before property is taken off market. First full months rent, $250 Admin Fee due and any applicable pet deposit must be paid upon move in.

(RLNE4705700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Cassia Way have any available units?
507 Cassia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 507 Cassia Way currently offering any rent specials?
507 Cassia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Cassia Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Cassia Way is pet friendly.
Does 507 Cassia Way offer parking?
No, 507 Cassia Way does not offer parking.
Does 507 Cassia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Cassia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Cassia Way have a pool?
No, 507 Cassia Way does not have a pool.
Does 507 Cassia Way have accessible units?
No, 507 Cassia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Cassia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Cassia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Cassia Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Cassia Way does not have units with air conditioning.

