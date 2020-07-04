502 Neils Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful rental home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, dining room, and a large living room. The kitchen offers a large island, plenty of storage space, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The living area is open concept, great for entertaining with a built-in surround sound system. The front and back yard is well-manicured with an open patio. The property is in a cul-de-sac, close to HWY 360 and is conveniently located near lots of shopping. Buyer and buyer's agent should verify all info which is deemed to be accurate but not guaranteed.