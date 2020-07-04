All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

502 Neils Court

502 Neils Court · No Longer Available
Location

502 Neils Court, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful rental home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, dining room, and a large living room. The kitchen offers a large island, plenty of storage space, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The living area is open concept, great for entertaining with a built-in surround sound system. The front and back yard is well-manicured with an open patio. The property is in a cul-de-sac, close to HWY 360 and is conveniently located near lots of shopping. Buyer and buyer's agent should verify all info which is deemed to be accurate but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Neils Court have any available units?
502 Neils Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Neils Court have?
Some of 502 Neils Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Neils Court currently offering any rent specials?
502 Neils Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Neils Court pet-friendly?
No, 502 Neils Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 502 Neils Court offer parking?
Yes, 502 Neils Court offers parking.
Does 502 Neils Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Neils Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Neils Court have a pool?
No, 502 Neils Court does not have a pool.
Does 502 Neils Court have accessible units?
No, 502 Neils Court does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Neils Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Neils Court has units with dishwashers.

