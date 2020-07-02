All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:36 PM

5012 Santa Fe Court

5012 Santa Fe Court · No Longer Available
Location

5012 Santa Fe Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Super cute home on cul de sac. Home offers great covered front porch overlooking the street. Enter into the living area with fresh paint and ceramic title. The wood burning, brick fireplace adds warmth with high ceilings and wainscoting. The eat-n kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and is open to the main living area. The three rear bedrooms offer ceiling fans and ceramic title for easy cleaning with a nice sized master that has two closets. The fourth bedroom was a professional garage conversion and can also be used as a large living area. House is move in ready with a nice sized backyard and mature trees. 25lb weight limit dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 Santa Fe Court have any available units?
5012 Santa Fe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5012 Santa Fe Court have?
Some of 5012 Santa Fe Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 Santa Fe Court currently offering any rent specials?
5012 Santa Fe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 Santa Fe Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5012 Santa Fe Court is pet friendly.
Does 5012 Santa Fe Court offer parking?
Yes, 5012 Santa Fe Court offers parking.
Does 5012 Santa Fe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 Santa Fe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 Santa Fe Court have a pool?
No, 5012 Santa Fe Court does not have a pool.
Does 5012 Santa Fe Court have accessible units?
No, 5012 Santa Fe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 Santa Fe Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5012 Santa Fe Court has units with dishwashers.

