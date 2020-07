Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

THIS PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE MOST DESIRABLE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ARLINGTON HAS HAD A MAKE OVER OF FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET, NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, AND TOTALLY REBUILT HEATED SWIMMING POOL AND HOT TUB. ALL OF THE APPLIANCES HAVE BEEN REPLACED IN STAINLESS STEEL. THE LOCATION HAS READY ACCESS TO BOTH FT. WORTH AND DALLAS AS WELL AS DINNING AND SHOPPING. THE OWNER IS COVERING THE COST OF MAINTAINING THE LAWN AND THE POOL. THERE ARE NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS IN THIS MATURE COMMUNITY.