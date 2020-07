Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace bathtub oven

Perfect location in Arlington, quick entry to I-20 and 287 . Enjoy over 1700 plus square feet of living space, open concept living and dinning area. Master bedroom room is separate form other bedrooms. Master bathroom offers separate shower and deep garden tub for nice baths. House sits on the corner of a circular cul de sac. Move in ready, tenant to supply there own refrigerator . Not accepting pets or housing vouchers.