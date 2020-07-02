4910 Millsprings Court

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL AUTOMATED SMART HOME WITH HEATED JACUZZI SPA - Plush automated - smart home in a quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood. With an inviting front courtyard highlighted by Japanese Maple trees from where you enter the home into the large Family Room which has a vaulted ceiling, a comfortable fireplace with gas logs, polished wood floors, and back windows which take your view into your pleasantly landscaped yard, through the pergola shaded back patio. Making your way into the spacious kitchen you sense the large, openness of it. Where there are soft-close drawers and cabinets as well as a gas range with an electric oven, a counter top panel for your smart home devices, and even a couple of USB charging ports for your convenience with your devices.



* From there you travel through the comfortable dining area and out into the very secluded, private backyard setting which includes a well maintained - heated Jacuzzi spa; situated under a Wisteria covered, cedar pergola.



* The large Master Bedroom invites you into the wood floored space which contains: 4 - USB device charging ports for your convenience. Step through the double wood doors into the master bath and notice the European style cabinets directly in front of you. The Master Bath also contains a stone/tile - completely walk-in shower, a privately enclosed toilet area, and a heated therapy tub with automated: Jets, speed, and wave control. The other 2 spacious and comfortable bedrooms have wood floors throughout.



* 200 Megabit WIFI Internet and weekly lawn service are included in the lease.



* RumCo Properties, LLC - owns and manages this magnificent property. For more information or to complete a leasing application go to: Rumcoproperties.com



