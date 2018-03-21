All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4906 Caliente Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4906 Caliente Drive
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:17 AM

4906 Caliente Drive

4906 Caliente Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4906 Caliente Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
RENOVATED Home in Desirable established SW Arlington. WOOD, BOLES AND MARTIN SCHOOLS with just a short walk to Wood Elementary. Popcorn ceilings removed and many rooms freshly painted. New Granite Counter Tops. New Laminate Flooring in Bedrooms. Spacious Living room with Gas FP. Access to covered patio from Liv. Formal Dining Rm open to Living area. Half Bath conveniently located next to the 4th Bedroom. which is split off from the other bedrooms, and would make a great 2nd Living area. All Bedrooms spacious. Dining area off Kitchen includes Built In Hutch providing extra storage. App Fee $50 per Adult. Include Copy of DL and 2 recent pay stubs with apps. Pets case by Case. MORE PICTURES COMING SOON

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4906 Caliente Drive have any available units?
4906 Caliente Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4906 Caliente Drive have?
Some of 4906 Caliente Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4906 Caliente Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4906 Caliente Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 Caliente Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4906 Caliente Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4906 Caliente Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4906 Caliente Drive offers parking.
Does 4906 Caliente Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4906 Caliente Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 Caliente Drive have a pool?
No, 4906 Caliente Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4906 Caliente Drive have accessible units?
No, 4906 Caliente Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 Caliente Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4906 Caliente Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center