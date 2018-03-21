4906 Caliente Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

RENOVATED Home in Desirable established SW Arlington. WOOD, BOLES AND MARTIN SCHOOLS with just a short walk to Wood Elementary. Popcorn ceilings removed and many rooms freshly painted. New Granite Counter Tops. New Laminate Flooring in Bedrooms. Spacious Living room with Gas FP. Access to covered patio from Liv. Formal Dining Rm open to Living area. Half Bath conveniently located next to the 4th Bedroom. which is split off from the other bedrooms, and would make a great 2nd Living area. All Bedrooms spacious. Dining area off Kitchen includes Built In Hutch providing extra storage. App Fee $50 per Adult. Include Copy of DL and 2 recent pay stubs with apps. Pets case by Case. MORE PICTURES COMING SOON