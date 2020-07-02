4817 Shadow Crest Drive

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Stunning 3 bed, 2 bath home in Arlington! Living room has a beautiful double-sided, brick fireplace! Open concept kitchen with small bar area, perfect for a couple of stools to enjoy some coffee and breakfast. Big Master suite with attached bathroom and backyard access! Backyard is spacious and great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.