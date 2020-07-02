All apartments in Arlington
4817 Shadow Crest Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:14 AM

4817 Shadow Crest Drive

4817 Shadow Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4817 Shadow Crest Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Stunning 3 bed, 2 bath home in Arlington! Living room has a beautiful double-sided, brick fireplace! Open concept kitchen with small bar area, perfect for a couple of stools to enjoy some coffee and breakfast. Big Master suite with attached bathroom and backyard access! Backyard is spacious and great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4817 Shadow Crest Drive have any available units?
4817 Shadow Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 4817 Shadow Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4817 Shadow Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4817 Shadow Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4817 Shadow Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4817 Shadow Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 4817 Shadow Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4817 Shadow Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4817 Shadow Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4817 Shadow Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 4817 Shadow Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4817 Shadow Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 4817 Shadow Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4817 Shadow Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4817 Shadow Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4817 Shadow Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4817 Shadow Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

