Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable home located in the Martin High School disrict, in well-known established neighborhood. Gorgeous updated home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, granite counter-tops in kitchen & baths, roof, garage door & HVAC recently replaced and much more! Refrigerator will stay with full price offer. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, I-20, I-820 & Cooper Street. This home is a must see!! ***Lease must expire no later than June of 2021***