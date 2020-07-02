All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4734 Abbott Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4734 Abbott Avenue
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:14 AM

4734 Abbott Avenue

4734 Abbott Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4734 Abbott Avenue, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautiful 2-story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Arlington is move-in ready! Cozy living room with fireplace and laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bedroom is located on the first floor and a den upstairs! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4734 Abbott Avenue have any available units?
4734 Abbott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4734 Abbott Avenue have?
Some of 4734 Abbott Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4734 Abbott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4734 Abbott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4734 Abbott Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4734 Abbott Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4734 Abbott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4734 Abbott Avenue offers parking.
Does 4734 Abbott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4734 Abbott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4734 Abbott Avenue have a pool?
No, 4734 Abbott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4734 Abbott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4734 Abbott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4734 Abbott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4734 Abbott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center