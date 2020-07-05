4605 Woodstone Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home for Lease in Arlington - Beautiful, large 4 bedroom and 3 full size bathrooms.3100 sq ft. Master Suite offers huge closets and the master bath has a garden tub with a walk in shower. 3 living areas and 2 dining areas. The Backyard living space offers a storage shed as well as a covered patio with ceiling fan. There is also a two car garage and so much more such as crown molding and granite countertops. Reduce the electric bill with 4 skylights, 2 solar tubes, and extra insulation in the attic.



(RLNE2672633)