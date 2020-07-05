All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4605 Woodstone Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4605 Woodstone Ct
Last updated April 22 2019 at 12:53 PM

4605 Woodstone Ct

4605 Woodstone Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4605 Woodstone Court, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home for Lease in Arlington - Beautiful, large 4 bedroom and 3 full size bathrooms.3100 sq ft. Master Suite offers huge closets and the master bath has a garden tub with a walk in shower. 3 living areas and 2 dining areas. The Backyard living space offers a storage shed as well as a covered patio with ceiling fan. There is also a two car garage and so much more such as crown molding and granite countertops. Reduce the electric bill with 4 skylights, 2 solar tubes, and extra insulation in the attic.

(RLNE2672633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 Woodstone Ct have any available units?
4605 Woodstone Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4605 Woodstone Ct have?
Some of 4605 Woodstone Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 Woodstone Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4605 Woodstone Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 Woodstone Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4605 Woodstone Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4605 Woodstone Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4605 Woodstone Ct offers parking.
Does 4605 Woodstone Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 Woodstone Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 Woodstone Ct have a pool?
No, 4605 Woodstone Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4605 Woodstone Ct have accessible units?
No, 4605 Woodstone Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 Woodstone Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4605 Woodstone Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center