4501 Trowbridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

THIS PROPERTY IS SITUATED IN THE MARTIN, BAILEY, AND DUNN SCHOOL AREA AND HAS AN OWNER SERVICED POOL FOR THE KIDS AND FAMILY. WITH FOUR BEDROOMS AND THREE BATHS THIS IS AN IDEAL FAMILY HOME. FRENCH DOORS IN THE LIVING AND MASTER OPEN ONTO THE POOL DECK. KITCHEN AMENITIES INCLUDE AN ISLAND COOKTOP AND MICROWAVE AND A WALL MOUNTED DOUBLE OVEN. A LARGE WINDOW IN THE KITCHEN LOOKS OUT TO THE POOL AND DECK WITH CEILING FANS. READY ACCESS TO ALL ROADS TO DALLAS AND FORT WORTH BY GREEN OAKS BLVD. MAKE THE HOME A DESIRABLE LOCATION IN THE WEST SIDE OF ARLINGTON.