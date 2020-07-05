All apartments in Arlington
4408 Spring Garden Drive

4408 Spring Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4408 Spring Garden Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxurious and spacious home located in a quiet and private neighborhood with easy access to major highways and shopping! This stunning 3 bedroom home features spacious bedrooms, walk in closets, upstairs loft plus a bonus nook area, split bedrooms with jack and jill bathroom and large master with sitting area. Chefs kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, island and breakfast nook overlooking the back yard privacy! All curtains stay with the home and refrigerator, washer, dryer can be negotiated as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 Spring Garden Drive have any available units?
4408 Spring Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4408 Spring Garden Drive have?
Some of 4408 Spring Garden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 Spring Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4408 Spring Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 Spring Garden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4408 Spring Garden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4408 Spring Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4408 Spring Garden Drive offers parking.
Does 4408 Spring Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4408 Spring Garden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 Spring Garden Drive have a pool?
No, 4408 Spring Garden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4408 Spring Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 4408 Spring Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 Spring Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4408 Spring Garden Drive has units with dishwashers.

