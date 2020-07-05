4408 Spring Garden Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxurious and spacious home located in a quiet and private neighborhood with easy access to major highways and shopping! This stunning 3 bedroom home features spacious bedrooms, walk in closets, upstairs loft plus a bonus nook area, split bedrooms with jack and jill bathroom and large master with sitting area. Chefs kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, island and breakfast nook overlooking the back yard privacy! All curtains stay with the home and refrigerator, washer, dryer can be negotiated as well.